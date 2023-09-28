Govt should distribute cash, not grains, under free food programme
Summary
- NITI Aayog is set to check whether the benefits of India’s biggest subsidy schemes actually reach their intended targets. This evaluation only makes sense if it helps kickstart long-pending reforms
NITI Aayog is getting India’s biggest subsidy schemes evaluated to see if their benefits are actually reaching people, according to an ET report. The most important of these is the free food programme. The political appeal, in election season, of a government managing to show that it was able to arrest or at least reduce leakages cannot be understated. But it would be a pity if the purpose of the evaluation ends up being an execise in managing the pre-election narrative.