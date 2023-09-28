Govt should distribute cash, not grains, under free food programme

A new leakage evaluation would truly serve its purpose only if it became the first step in switching from free food grains to cash transfers. For, as NITI Aayog has also pointed out, although India runs one of the largest public food safety nets in the world through the National Food Security Act (NFSA), enacted by the UPA government in 2013, the country still accounts for roughly 30% of global hunger. The gains in food security and nutritional outcomes are not commensurate with the increase in public expenditure the programme has imposed on the budget. (Together with the cooking gas subsidy, it costs the exchequer nearly ₹4 lakh crore a year.)