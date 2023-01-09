In the first term of the Modi-led government, when the insolvency law was in the works, some officials were batting more for a government-backed asset reconstruction company or what is known as a bad bank. But the government then chose to go ahead with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) guided perhaps by the Indian central bank’s view then that such a bad bank posed a moral hazard. It then went on to empower the RBI which referred the top dozen defaulting firms for admission under the insolvency proceedings.

And the last economic survey of the government claimed that six years after it kicked in, the IBC still remained the best option to recover money from loan defaulters even if lenders were able to recover only one third of their claims.

But dark clouds are now visible on the IBC horizon. For one, the National Asset Construction Company is now up and running, bidding for distressed companies, offering banks the option to sell down their distressed loans to the company than go down the torturous insolvency road. The other disconcerting note is recent suggestions to let shareholders of large defaulters retain control of the businesses while exploring fresh investments in bankruptcy tribunals as a Mint news report said last week. This would mark a big shift from the current practice of shareholders of defaulting companies ceding management control to an administrator appointed by a committee of creditors if the suggestions are indeed accepted by the government, the report said.

Mint SnapView has consistently held the view that the IBC, one of the structural reforms undertaken by this government, should be strengthened rather than allowing it to be diluted or weakened. The growing disenchantment after the initial visible success of India’s insolvency law, which was reflected in the improved behaviour of promoters who feared losing control of their firms, should not deter the government from reworking some of the provisions of the IBC and easing the resolution process. There are enough reasons for the erosion of faith reposed in this new law by many. These feature gaming by promoters, helped by some of the resolution professionals; the timeline for admission to insolvency which was mandated as 14 days after admission which had risen to 650 days in FY22; and other delays especially judicial.

Yet, it should not be overlooked that at the height of the twin balance sheet crisis – the interplay of stress in bank and corporate books – it was the fear of the new insolvency law which had fuelled a behavioural change among promoters and managements. That was a tipping point. Corporate and bank balance sheets are much healthier now obviating the need for the government to provide capital to support state-owned lenders. And the new state-backed national asset reconstruction firm can only complement the IBC with good oversight by the promoter banks and the government.

Equally, it would help if there is a recognition that given India’s political economy, the insolvency law was like throwing the kitchen sink at resolving the legacy bad loan crisis after multiple attempts by successive regimes and the RBI over close to three decades. There is little that governments and the Indian central bank haven’t tried. These include Debt Recovery Tribunals, the SARFAESI law, introduction of asset reconstruction companies, restructuring of loans and much more only to be frustrated.

Loan clean-ups in many countries were successful because the bankruptcy and resolution processes were faster. The IBC too aimed to do that. That objective can be fulfilled only if the conflict between the government and the judiciary eases and with far more proactive banks and regulators rather than keeping the issue of bad loans festering. The failure to swiftly and effectively resolve the case of distressed firms and assets imposes a huge economic cost and can potentially put off investors.

The political capital which the Modi government has expended on the IBC cannot be wasted.

