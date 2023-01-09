Govt should not dilute but expend more political capital on IBC4 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 02:22 PM IST
- It was the fear of the new insolvency law which had fuelled a behavioural change among promoters and managements.
In the first term of the Modi-led government, when the insolvency law was in the works, some officials were batting more for a government-backed asset reconstruction company or what is known as a bad bank. But the government then chose to go ahead with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) guided perhaps by the Indian central bank’s view then that such a bad bank posed a moral hazard. It then went on to empower the RBI which referred the top dozen defaulting firms for admission under the insolvency proceedings.