Govt should not dilute but expend more political capital on IBC

Mint SnapView has consistently held the view that the IBC, one of the structural reforms undertaken by this government, should be strengthened rather than allowing it to be diluted or weakened. The growing disenchantment after the initial visible success of India’s insolvency law, which was reflected in the improved behaviour of promoters who feared losing control of their firms, should not deter the government from reworking some of the provisions of the IBC and easing the resolution process. There are enough reasons for the erosion of faith reposed in this new law by many. These feature gaming by promoters, helped by some of the resolution professionals; the timeline for admission to insolvency which was mandated as 14 days after admission which had risen to 650 days in FY22; and other delays especially judicial.