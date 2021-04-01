Govt’s April Fool’s joke on small savings schemes would have hurt the economy

Also, it needs to be remembered that most Indians save by investing in fixed deposits, small savings schemes, provident and pension funds and life insurance. In 2019-20, 84.24% of the household financial savings were made in these financial instruments. Investment in shares and debentures (which includes mutual funds), despite all the hype, formed a minuscule 3.39% of the overall savings. A fall in interest rates negatively impacts a bulk of India’s savers, with the return on their investments coming down. This obviously has an impact on consumption. This is something that neither the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) nor the government seems to take into account.