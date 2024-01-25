Govt's zeal for AI is great but it must complement not replicate private efforts

The government is readying a ₹10,000 crore initiative to set up supercomputing and quantum computing hubs through public-private partnerships. This initiative, announced by minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajiv Chandrasekhar, aims to propel the Indian economy into the forefront of quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors. While this move is commendable, it is crucial that the government does not duplicate the efforts already underway in the private sector.

Industrial policy and state-directed economic activity might be anathema to the champions of leaving everything to market forces, but India’s history of development is a tale of successful state activism. At the time of Independence, India’s industrial class was too feeble to build infrastructure, basic goods and machines that rapid industrial growth called for. The state stepped in with planning and built steel plants, power generation capacity, and machine tools while leaving the manufacture of consumer goods and cars to the private sector.

Public savings were mopped up by banks, which were directed to finance both the fiscal deficit, by straightforward investment in government bonds, and capital-raising by the private sector, by making the long-term bonds issued by newly set-up development finance institutions eligible for meeting the statutory liquidity ratio obligation on banks.

Heavy tariffs sheltered the domestic market from external competition. The government’s investment in building strategic industries and infrastructure created a middle class of professionals and purchasing power for the production of the private sector.

While this building up of the private sector in India was dressed up as a socialistic pattern for political purposes, there is little doubt that such state-directed industrial policy and investment laid the foundation for the private sector’s growth to a level of capability that could take on global competition later, when the economy liberalized.

Success of the strategy also called for dynamic calibration of where the state should continue to operate or venture further, and which sectors it should vacate. There have been serious missteps in this regard.

Advanced microelectronics, including chipmaking, and high-end computing represent the enablers of a paradigm shift that is underway in the world of production. While India has, in abundance, the raw human capital to advance in these sectors, it lacks know-how and the ability to deploy production capacity at scale. It makes sense for the government to play a role in both creating and catalysing the production of the needed capacity in these areas of strategic import for the Indian economy.

Artificial intelligence calls for large-scale availability of ultrafast processing and computing capacity. Setting it up on the cloud and providing access to it as either leasing or computing-as-a-service makes eminent sense and lowers the cost of the new technology. This eminently qualifies for commercial investment, however, and already figures in the business plans of prominent business houses, apart from that of computing giants such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google. The government can bring the super-computing capacity of state-owned CDAC to the table, but why that calls for large public outlays is not clear.

The real need for state intervention lies in setting up indigenous chipmaking capabilities, encompassing everything from chip design to the production of ultra-pure chemicals and technologies to produce complex machines for chip manufacturing.

An even bigger challenge is transforming India's education system to nurture innovative and critical thinking, essential for advancing both human knowledge and India's economic capability.

The government, therefore, should focus on these areas. and allow private investment to do what it does best in building cloud computing infrastructure and developing various AI applications.