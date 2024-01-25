Govt's zeal for AI is great but it must complement not replicate private efforts
Summary
- The real need for state intervention lies in setting up indigenous chipmaking capabilities and transforming India's education system to nurture innovative and critical thinking
The government is readying a ₹10,000 crore initiative to set up supercomputing and quantum computing hubs through public-private partnerships. This initiative, announced by minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajiv Chandrasekhar, aims to propel the Indian economy into the forefront of quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors. While this move is commendable, it is crucial that the government does not duplicate the efforts already underway in the private sector.