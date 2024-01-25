Govt's zeal for AI is great but it must complement not replicate private efforts

Artificial intelligence calls for large-scale availability of ultrafast processing and computing capacity. Setting it up on the cloud and providing access to it as either leasing or computing-as-a-service makes eminent sense and lowers the cost of the new technology. This eminently qualifies for commercial investment, however, and already figures in the business plans of prominent business houses, apart from that of computing giants such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google. The government can bring the super-computing capacity of state-owned CDAC to the table, but why that calls for large public outlays is not clear.