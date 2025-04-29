Biases aren’t useless: Let’s cut AI some slack on these
SummaryHeuristics or mental shortcuts help humans survive data overloads. Instead of aiming for zero-bias artificial intelligence (AI), let’s aim to minimize the harms caused by biases. Trade-offs need to be embraced.
We often think of bias as a flaw that needs to be purged. It’s not. It’s a cognitive shortcut that we need to fine-tune. We are constantly bombarded by shapes, colours, sounds and smells. Even though the human sensory system can collect this information at a rate of approximately 10 million bits per second, our conscious mind can only process 50 bits of information per second. That we are such a successful species, even though we can only process 0.0005% of all the data we collect, is a testament to our brain’s ability to quickly sort the important from the trivial.