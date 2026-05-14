Graduating students may ‘boo’ every mention of AI but still need timeless advice as jobs turn scarce

As boos rang out among the audience of University of Central Florida (UCF) graduates, commencement speaker Gloria Caulfield turned to the faculty staff behind her to ask what had happened. Then it dawned on her: She had mentioned artificial intelligence (AI).
The real estate executive pressed on. “Only a few years ago,” she said, “AI was not a factor in our lives.” When that statement was greeted with loud cheers, Caulfield said: “We’ve got a bipolar topic here, I see.”
For any commencement speaker in 2026, no conversation about the future could be credible without mentioning AI. But in front of today’s graduates, striking the right tone is hard. They know the world of work they are entering has never been more uncertain, a landscape that will have changed drastically since they began the courses they have now completed successfully.