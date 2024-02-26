Opinion
Grasim’s big-ticket paints entry adds new colour to the stock
Summary
- The move into the paints sector is seen as a strategic gamble by Grasim to capture significant market share in a competitive industry, likely leading to a rerating of the Grasim stock
"Birla Opus" is poised to become a familiar name. Indeed, if Grasim’s plans work out, you could soon, quite literally, be seeing Opus plastered all over walls, since Birla Opus is the newly-minted paints brand of Grasim Industries.
