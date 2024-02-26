Grasim’s big-ticket paints entry adds new colour to the stock

Grasim has also stitched together a large dealer network, and completed the branding exercise. Starting Q4FY24, it will produce, brand and market decorative paints across an entire range of price-points. This expansion is part of Grasim's strategy to establish a nationwide presence, initially focusing on selected regions in the northern and southern markets, and eventually reaching every town with a population over 100,000 by the end of Q1FY25. The goal is to have Birla Opus available in 6,000 towns by the end of FY25.