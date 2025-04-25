Great Nicobar’s development: Strategic gain or loss of balance?
SummaryTribal ways of life and a treasure trove of biodiversity are too high a price to pay for Great Nicobar Island’s transformation. Mega projects like this one, with a budget of ₹81,000 crore, mustn’t escape the scrutiny of reason.
The remote, stunningly beautiful and little understood Great Nicobar Island has been the focus of news reports in recent months, two decades after it made headlines when the 2004 tsunami devastated lives and altered its coastline. This time, it’s a man-made wave of development that is drawing attention: specifically, plans under the Great Nicobar Island Development Project, which has an outlay of ₹81,000 crore and was launched in 2021.