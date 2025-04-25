Great Nicobar’s development: Strategic gain or loss of balance?

Apart from causing irreversible ecological harm, our brick-and-mortar intrusion is likely to devastate traditional lifestyles and ancestral lands. Forest-dwelling and semi-nomadic, the Shompen are a “particularly vulnerable tribal group" of 229 individuals, according to India’s 2011 census. It’s a population small enough to be wiped out by the flu, and, as they are among the world’s last people with almost no contact with the outside world, their immunity may prove unable to withstand an influx of outsiders.