Greater Noida tragedy: It was state apathy, not a road accident, that took a young professional’s life
Summary
No level of GDP growth can make up for a system that freezes while a citizen pleads for help. An avoidable death has exposed a string of governance failures that culminated in a botched rescue. This tragedy should be notched up to a state that goes missing in people’s hour of need.
On a foggy winter night in Greater Noida, 27-year-old Yuvraj Mehta did not die instantly. He did not vanish without warning. He did not become another statistic in a road accident ledger. Mehta died slowly—minute by minute—while pleading for help.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story