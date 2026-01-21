This detail matters for his death was not inevitable. It is tempting to label such deaths as tragic mishaps—products of fog, bad luck or urban chaos. But there is sufficient reason to suppose that Mehta did not drive recklessly. He drove into negligence, falling victim to a chain of human decisions that left a deep construction pit open next to a road-turn, let repeated complaints go unheeded with no barricade reflectors installed and then deployed responders without equipment or protocols that led to a wait superseding action as rescuers opted for fear over duty.