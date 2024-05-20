Greater social diversity in higher education is serving India well
Summary
- Various social groups have shown encouraging enrolment rates, thanks partly to reservation policies, but we must expand capacity vastly to fulfil aspirations. Let's think of expanding the pie instead of slicing it into thinner slices.
The Indian higher education system is, by far, among the largest in the world today. Latest available data from the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) under the ministry of education from academic year 2021-22 shows that 43.2 million students are enrolled in the system, having grown at 4.1% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over nine years from 30 million in 2012-13.