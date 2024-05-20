Greater social diversity in higher education is serving India well

Though the Muslim community’s representation in higher education is far less than its population composition, here too, women’s enrolment CAGR at 6.6% is far higher than men’s at 5.4%. The ‘other minorities’ group is the only one where this score is reversed: it is 4.9% for women versus 6% for men. In the general merit category, men’s enrolment has stagnated at zero as enrolment in years 2012-13 and 2021-22 is very similar. Women’s enrolment in this group is 1.5%, higher than men’s here as well.