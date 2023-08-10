Greater vigil for signs of persisting food inflation

RBI’s economic forecasts are also crucial components of forward guidance. With concerns regarding food inflation, the more important one was CPI inflation. This was revised up from the earlier 5.1% to 5.4%, with a sharp upward revision in the second quarter to 6.2%. While tomatoes are likely to remain the primary source of the expected upward tick for the July print, higher food inflation seems to have diffused to a larger basket, which is likely to keep the higher levels a bit more persistent over the next few months. Core (non-food and fuel) inflation, moreover, has remained sticky and our current forecast for FY24 is 5% and, hence, might elongate the horizon for headline inflation to “durably align with the target".

