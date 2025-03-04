Green efforts: Citizens must chip in if we’re to save our urban ecosystems
Summary
- India’s ecological fragility is most palpable now in urban spaces, which suffer heat waves, flooding, air pollution and worse. While city authorities must take pro-active action, people must step up to the plate too.
Come March and India’s urban residents develop a feverish feeling arising from the anticipated onslaught of summer heat. As monsoon rains near, that feeling transitions to a sense of foreboding over the risk of flooded roads, stranded cars and man-eating manholes.