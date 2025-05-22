Don’t deceive the poor world with an expensive green illusion
SummaryLet’s face it: Renewable energy’s promise of lower electricity bills has a long way to go before it can be met. Fossil fuel power remains cheaper and changing that will take heavy R&D spending—in nuclear power and battery technologies, for example.
Ask families in Germany and the UK what happens when more and more supposedly cheap solar and wind power is added to the national mix, and they will tell you by looking at their utility bills: power gets far more expensive. This defies everything we’re being told. Green energy is supposed to be incredibly cheap. But we’re not hearing the real story.