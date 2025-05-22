Don’t deceive the poor world with an expensive green illusion

Look at Germany, where 34 cents per kWh means over twice the US cost and nearly four times the Chinese price. Germany has installed so much solar and wind capacity that at full pep, it could produce twice its electricity demand. In reality, on days with plenty of wind and sun, renewable energy produces close to 70% of Germany’s needs. Such days attract excited media attention. The press hardly mentions the days that are dark and still, when solar and wind deliver almost nothing. Twice this past winter, when all of Europe was cloudy and nearly windless, solar and wind delivered less than 4% of the daily power Germany needed.