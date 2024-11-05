Opinion
Old demand versus new: Is Indian industry investing in tomorrow’s sectors?
Summary
- While sluggish consumer spending can act as a drag on business investment, there’s also the Schumpeterian kind—aimed at the future. Big money is being ploughed into new fields like green energy, semiconductors, electric vehicles and data centres.
The festival season that is now drawing to a close began under a cloud of dark concerns about a further slowdown in consumer spending in India. There have been stray signs of a welcome revival in some segments of the consumer market since then.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more