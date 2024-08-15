Grey to green: Emission-free hydrogen remains elusive
Summary
- Clean energy is slipping behind fossil fuels in the industrial clean-up. Green hydrogen is still too costly, way above a level that would make it competitive. Grand targets were set and aims aired, but low-emission grey hydrogen is all that’s making headway as of now. Watch this space, though.
In the race to clean up industry, clean energy is slipping behind fossil fuels. That’s because we’ve pinned hopes on the prospects of hydrogen. In theory, the universe’s most abundant element could be a sort of climate skeleton key, unlocking zero-emissions ways of producing fertilizer, steel, petrochemicals and cement.