Green hydrogen has got a spark that it deserves

Right now, it takes us an estimated ₹300-400 to produce a kilogram of green hydrogen. This must be brought down to under ₹100 for Indian output to be globally competitive. Reliance set $1 per kg within a decade as its aim. For a chance of taking world leadership, India will need to ascend the innovation curve faster than other energy players. As costs are key, it would take high efficiency across an entire ecosystem—with every link of the supply chain kept secure—that includes cheaply made but dependable electrolysers. As their local manufacture needs a boost, it’s logical for the Centre to extend production-linked incentives to this sector, even as it promotes the adoption of this fuel to generate demand. This thrust could pay the country back over the decades ahead in a significant way if it goes beyond reducing our economy’s carbon intensity to relieve our dependence on fossil-fuel imports as well. For decades, a domestic energy deficiency has been a constraint on India’s emergence. Should technology widen the country’s fuel choice set, we would also get more space to manage our external trade balances, which in turn would lend us policy flexibility as we globalize. Right now, we have a large and volatile oil bill to worry about. Cutting-edge R&D that delivers low-cost green hydrogen could change that.

