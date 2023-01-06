Green hydrogen: Not a lot of hot gas

According to a US government website, 1 kg of hydrogen contains as much energy as 2.8 kg of gasoline (petrol), but, of course, the hydrogen would have to be compressed at high pressure to manage the volume. When hydrogen is burnt to produce energy, it combines with oxygen to produce heat and water, unlike when we burn coal, natural gas or any other hydrocarbon, whose combustion produces global-warming carbon dioxide. Hydrogen can replace natural gas to drive a turbine to generate power, again with zero pollution. In a fuel cell, a catalyst can strip atoms of hydrogen of their electrons, pushing the electrons out as an electric current that can run a motor. This would result in battery-fee electric cars. Batteries take time to recharge, and more to the point, have supply chains that are dominated by China, and a handful of countries that have a stranglehold on the minerals from which battery-critical cobalt, nickel and lithium are refined.