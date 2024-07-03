Green irony: Citigroup’s climate sensitivity made it a target for protestors
Summary
- Companies investing in climate action or other social initiatives are attractive targets for activists, who hope to exploit the assumption that top managers are more likely to take action if they see a competitor being targeted by activists.
Employees at Citigroup’s New York headquarters are facing multiple indignities. Not only does a growing contingent now have to be back in office full time, but to get to their desks, they must walk through a throng of protestors who have been camped outside the bank for much of June.