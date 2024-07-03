Green irony: Citigroup’s climate sensitivity made it a target for protestors

Employees at Citigroup’s New York headquarters are facing multiple indignities. Not only does a growing contingent now have to be back in office full time, but to get to their desks, they must walk through a throng of protestors who have been camped outside the bank for much of June.

Activists are calling the campaign the “Summer of Heat," vowing to show up outside Citi “week after week" and “month after month" to protest its funding of the fossil fuel industry. The protests have gotten so disruptive that Citi put out a statement Wednesday advising employees “to keep our cool" and “avoid engaging."

You might think Citi ended up in the spotlight because it’s the worst offender in the financial sector. The bank is far from it. Citi is the sixth-largest provider of loans to oil, gas and coal since the 2015 Paris agreement, according to analysis by Bloomberg News, and its fossil fuel lending has steadily declined in recent years; so far in 2024, it’s the 12th biggest provider of loans to the fossil fuel sector.

Citi’s progress is likely what in part made it a target. It has shown that it cares about its sustainability reputation and the activist group is capitalizing on that. Protesters have said as much, noting on their website that they are going after Citi because “we know we can push them to do the right thing."

On her first day as Citi CEO in 2021, Jane Fraser said the company would reach net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions in its financing activities by 2050, and has committed $1 trillion for financing sustainability efforts by 2030.

Researchers call it the “target enhancing effect": Companies investing in climate action or other social initiatives are attractive targets for activists. Charlotte Moore, managing director at Sigwatch, which tracks and collects data on activism directed at corporations, told me people are always surprised to learn that the most targeted energy company is not Exxon Mobil or Saudi Aramco.

Rather it’s usually a European firm like Shell or TotalEnergies, because they are willing to change or be seen as changing. “The idea is that if you get a lead company in the space to move on something, it changes the industry expectations and consumer expectations and everyone else has to fall in line," she says.

There are limits to how effective this kind of pressure can be. Researchers have found that the best-performing companies from an environmental standpoint have very little incentive to do more because it only further raises this threat of environmental activism.

And in general, Moore told me applying public pressure “makes companies more reluctant to put their heads above the parapet." She adds: “If the move you make is seen as not good enough or genuine enough, then you do open yourself up to targeting and criticism."

ESG politics has only gotten more complex. Not only are firms being attacked by activists on the left, they also face a backlash from the political right. Citi, for example, is among a group of banks that has been punished by Republican states for its “boycotting" of the fossil fuel industry and “discriminating" against the gun industry.

These dynamics have shifted the peer effect that activists hope to exploit—the idea that top managers are more likely to take action if they see a competitor being targeted by activists.

Instead, companies have become even less eager to lead on these issues. CEOs are saying and doing even less on ESG and DEI out of fear that they will become a target of the anti-woke mob. The Walt Disney Company, for example, became a favourite punching bag for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over its opposition to the state’s Don’t Say Gay Bill. Or take Target and Anheuser-Busch, which faced boycotts from conservative consumers for their LGBTQIA+ solidarity.

Over at Citi, it’s turning into the ‘Summer of Heat’ in more ways than one. Activists are attacking the bank at a delicate moment for its CEO: “The clock is ticking on Jane Fraser’s Citigroup Turnaround," read a Wall Street Journal headline, with the piece noting that its profitability and stock performance are lagging behind its US rivals.

The protests are giving Fraser a headache, which climate activists would argue is the whole point — disrupting business as usual to force companies to face such an urgent cause.

But in doing so, they risk making one of their allies even more vulnerable. The Summer-of-Heat crew should let things cool off at Citi and go light a match under a truly bad actor. Or better yet, consider switching tactics: In this charged environment, it may be more effective to work behind the scenes with companies that are ready to engage. As the ‘greenhushing’ trend has shown, there are firms that are open to improving their policies, but don’t want to talk about it. ©bloomberg