Green irony: Citigroup’s climate sensitivity made it a target for protestors

But in doing so, they risk making one of their allies even more vulnerable. The Summer-of-Heat crew should let things cool off at Citi and go light a match under a truly bad actor. Or better yet, consider switching tactics: In this charged environment, it may be more effective to work behind the scenes with companies that are ready to engage. As the ‘greenhushing’ trend has shown, there are firms that are open to improving their policies, but don’t want to talk about it. ©bloomberg