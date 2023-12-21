Green link: The UN’s climate and biodiversity talks should be held together
Summary
- It’s time for a whole-of-mission approach to the planet’s crisis. The West wants fossil fuels choked while the Global South eyes solutions in carbon dioxide removal, renewable energy and nuclear power along with direct efforts to compress emissions. Widen the agenda.
Climate change was the buzzword of the past month or so, but tragically, its link with biodiversity was not. This is in spite of the fact that both issues are dealt with mainly by the same government ministry all over the world. Unless the world approaches both together, we will continue to face a dismal future. We need to break silos and find solutions that will cover both issues, as we seek to promote the Triple Bottom Line of People, Planet and Profits.