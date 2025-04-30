Opinion
Gensol fiasco: Green ventures can’t get far as governance greenhorns
SummaryThe Gensol and BluSmart scandal illustrates why good corporate governance is crucial for the country’s progress on climate action. India must tighten oversight before doubts arise over the entire green sector.
The controversy over solar-power company Gensol and its allied electric cab service BluSmart has ignited a debate about the future of green businesses in India. At first glance, it may seem like a cautionary tale about the risks of green startups.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more