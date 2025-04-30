Gensol fiasco: Green ventures can’t get far as governance greenhorns

Equally worrisome is the failure of the financial system to address red flags in time. Auditors, rating agencies and bankers have all failed to adequately assess risks and monitor the actions of those in charge. They play a vital role in maintaining market trust, but let us down much too often. When intermediaries ignore warning signs or gloss over them in a rush for profits, the damage spreads beyond a single company. If the system hasn’t and doesn’t learn from so many failures, what’s to stop future misdeeds?