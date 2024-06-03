Green tape: Delhi’s policy for EV adoption by gig platforms is too prescriptive
Summary
- Going green is a welcome aim for the sake of climate action, but the way Delhi is going about it with its high-speed electric vehicle quota is misguided. Intervention should not be so heavy handed.
Platform businesses have become a part of our everyday lives, whether it’s hailing a ride or ordering food and groceries. These have made our lives convenient and employed millions of people. Niti Aayog estimates suggest that the size of India’s gig workforce will reach 23.5 million by 2029-30 from about 7.7 million in 2020-21. Given the new business models employed and job opportunities created, regulating this sector poses challenges.