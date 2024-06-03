Green tape: Delhi’s policy for EV adoption by gig platforms is too prescriptive

It is crucial to examine practical challenges while designing any policy. In the past, we saw a coercive approach taken to making commercial vehicles run on CNG. Now it is EVs. Complying with these policies will hurt businesses, but it is our gig workforce that will bear the brunt of it, as it is their livelihood opportunities that are worst affected by Delhi’s EV quota. If going green is the intent, it should be achieved by means that do not thrust any particular technology or configuration upon businesses.