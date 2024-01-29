Green thrust: India ought to accelerate its adoption of nuclear power
Summary
- Fourth-generation nuclear reactors are much safer than previous models and nuclear energy represents a non-fossil-based source of power that can aid India in its climate-action plans.
Fifty years ago, on 18 May 1974, India tested its first nuclear device. Pokhran 1, detonated during Indira Gandhi’s prime ministership, was followed a quarter-century later in 1998 by Pokhran II under the premiership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The first device, called the Smiling Buddha, had a declared peaceful purpose. The second series called Shakti had combined civilian and military objectives. The consequence of these tests and India’s refusal to sign the clearly discriminatory Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NNPT) had kept India on the periphery of the global nuclear fuel supply chain for decades. The situation has gradually begun to normalize after the India-US Civil Nuclear Agreement signed by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and US president George Bush in 2006. Today, India has nuclear fuel supply agreements with many countries, including Russia, the US, Kazakhstan and Namibia. Other than the Big Five veto-holders at the UN, India is the only country with a declared nuclear arsenal that continues to officially carry out civilian nuclear commerce with the rest of the world.