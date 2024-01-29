Green thrust: India ought to accelerate its adoption of nuclear power

Starting with India’s nuclear pioneer and evangelist Homi Bhabha, India has been at the forefront of public thinking on civilian nuclear power. It has been handicapped by its poor quality of uranium ore and its exclusion from the global supply chain for over three decades. Since 2008, the speed of our nuclear ‘thinking’ and research have picked up, but the actual impact on nuclear power generation has been underwhelming. India has 22 nuclear reactors in operation at eight nuclear power plants. Our total installed capacity of nuclear power is about 7.4GW, making up 3.1% of the country’s annual electricity generation. Recently, the government approved the setting up of 10 more reactors which are expected to double our installed capacity by 2030. At this rate, the share of nuclear power in our energy pie is unlikely to increase very much, as total power generation is also expected to double.