Opinion
The ‘transition’ to green energy isn’t reducing carbon emissions
Summary
- Current policies are seeing the world guzzle even more energy without reducing the use of fossil fuels. Policymakers should wake up and acknowledge that state subsidies for renewables aren’t helping save the planet.
Despite much hype, the much-vaunted green energy transition away from fossil fuels isn’t happening. Achieving a meaningful shift with current policies turns out to be unaffordably costly. We need to drastically change policy direction.
