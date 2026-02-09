Greenbackslide: The US dollar has fallen but its dominance is unlikely to end anytime soon
As Trump talks down the dollar and China hopes to replace it with the yuan as the world’s top reserve currency, scepticism over the greenback’s future has grown. No doubt US deficits and debt have ballooned, but the dollar isn’t too wobbly and America will probably re-adopt its strong-dollar stance.
As 2026 dawned, two remarkable things happened. The first was news of an explicit call by President Xi Jinping of China for a “strong yuan" to challenge dollar dominance. At the same time, US President Donald Trump dismissed worries about a falling dollar with a “no, it’s great" comment.