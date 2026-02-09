Today, the DXY dollar index (against a basket of six currencies) is about 13% off its 2022 peak, 30% above its 2008 floor and bang in the middle of the full period trend. At the same time, gold, which has sometimes been called the ‘anti-dollar,’ and other metals like silver, copper and platinum have reached their all-time peaks recently (with a recent sell-off). This has led to some analysts calling it “debasement" of the dollar.