With rising solar and wind capacity in India’s electricity system, these clean sources have crossed the one-third mark. Given the vagaries of weather, however, a key challenge lies in ensuring the delivery of reliable supplies on schedule.
The path to a greener electricity grid may be paved with good intentions but we mustn’t set targets in stone
SummarySolar and wind capacity in India have been on the rise. However, moving to cleaner electricity is a highly complex challenge that calls for optimal costs and a broadly equitable market. Some flexibility in target setting would ease the country’s path.
With rising solar and wind capacity in India’s electricity system, these clean sources have crossed the one-third mark. Given the vagaries of weather, however, a key challenge lies in ensuring the delivery of reliable supplies on schedule.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More