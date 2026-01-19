The Cold War satirical novel The Mouse That Roared imagined a tiny European statelet declaring war on the US in the hope of being lavished with American aid after its inevitable defeat. It’s a title that came to mind when European nations sent three dozen soldiers to Greenland in response to US President Donald Trump’s threats to wrest the island from Danish control. The idea seems to have been: Support Denmark, yes, but don’t antagonize the White House when Ukrainian security is also on the line.