‘Greenlight’: How a term for trains has become the go-ahead in any trade

Steam is actually key to understanding the roots of the “green light" metaphor, which began in the days of steam-powered locomotives. In 19th-century Britain, engineers needed a system of signals to regulate train traffic. While red lights were always a signal to stop, the “clear" signal was originally a white light, while green signified “caution." As an 1839 guide explained, “A green light should be placed at each station at the spot where the engine-man should slacken his speed."