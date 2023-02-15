Grey transfer price rules make the BBC case hazy
Tax scrutiny of the BBC’s local unit has drawn India’s transfer pricing law into focus. That an organization could plausibly violate norms by accident adds to intrigue around this case
Transfer pricing was sprung into conversation by this week’s tax “survey" of BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, a sniff-around by Indian authorities for any sign that may warrant a full raid, on apparent suspicion of taxes dodged by siphoning money abroad via lopsided charges levied within the group. Several notices issued to BBC India were ignored, went the word. The political context, however, loomed larger. This action was taken barely weeks after a two-part BBC documentary on the Gujarat violence of 2002, India: The Modi Question, provoked a stern response from the Narendra Modi government, which called it “hostile propaganda" and invoked its emergency powers under the IT Rules of 2021 to ban the sharing of its links or clips on social media. While the Centre said this muzzle was in the national interest, the British public service broadcaster stuck by its production, calling it “rigorously researched". The tax swoop-in was officially unrelated, but it inevitably stirred up protests. The Editors Guild of India, for example, protested what it saw as a trend of media harassment by state agencies. What hazes up our view of events is the complexity of the tax law that BBC might have violated.
