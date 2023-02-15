Transfer pricing was sprung into conversation by this week’s tax “survey" of BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, a sniff-around by Indian authorities for any sign that may warrant a full raid, on apparent suspicion of taxes dodged by siphoning money abroad via lopsided charges levied within the group. Several notices issued to BBC India were ignored, went the word. The political context, however, loomed larger. This action was taken barely weeks after a two-part BBC documentary on the Gujarat violence of 2002, India: The Modi Question , provoked a stern response from the Narendra Modi government, which called it “hostile propaganda" and invoked its emergency powers under the IT Rules of 2021 to ban the sharing of its links or clips on social media. While the Centre said this muzzle was in the national interest, the British public service broadcaster stuck by its production, calling it “rigorously researched". The tax swoop-in was officially unrelated, but it inevitably stirred up protests. The Editors Guild of India, for example, protested what it saw as a trend of media harassment by state agencies. What hazes up our view of events is the complexity of the tax law that BBC might have violated.

Under the tax scanner is the pricing of goods and services transferred across borders within the organization. If not done by legally specified arm’s-length norms, self-set prices for internal transactions could act as a device to reduce profits shown and tax liability in India and correspondingly inflate numbers in overseas tax havens (or head offices). Global businesses often charge their local units for loans, transfers of technology, supplies, software systems and the use of intellectual property, etc, even as they pay for what they source from here. An Indian unit that pays too much for what it buys this way and gets too little for what it sells its foreign owner would be guilty of tax evasion. In the BBC’s case, we do not know the items under scrutiny, let alone what patterns a probe may reveal. Nor is it clear how wide the problem is among global operators. What’s known, however, is that compliance has long been a bugbear for multinational companies, which risk falling afoul of the tax code by accident if they don’t watch out. Our rules have such grey zones that hastily apportioned costs for a global digital upgrade could spell trouble, not least because software prices vary vastly and aren’t hard to contest. By law, related-party deals need to be at an “arm’s length", as determined by the “most appropriate" of various calculation methods. The selection set for this ranges from familiar cost-plus and resale price formulae to comparable uncontrolled price, profit split and transactional net margin methods. So, while MNCs are required to keep their accounts compliant, a few discrepancies need not necessarily indicate a plot to siphon funds away from our coffers.

Not that any entity found guilty of transfer price-fixing to evade taxes should be let off the hook. The BBC’s global eminence as a news conveyor could not get in the way of an Indian look-in, which is how it is supposed to be. Also, given its autonomy from Rishi Sunak’s UK government, this looks unlikely to cause a diplomatic row. In that, it wasn’t reckless. Meanwhile, although the broadcaster must be treated like any other tax assessee, whiffs of selectivity around the episode may have aroused another round of curiosity about the BBC fare found offensive. After all, defiant screenings of it by students in India have been in the news too.