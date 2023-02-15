Grey transfer price rules make the BBC case hazy

Under the tax scanner is the pricing of goods and services transferred across borders within the organization. If not done by legally specified arm’s-length norms, self-set prices for internal transactions could act as a device to reduce profits shown and tax liability in India and correspondingly inflate numbers in overseas tax havens (or head offices). Global businesses often charge their local units for loans, transfers of technology, supplies, software systems and the use of intellectual property, etc, even as they pay for what they source from here. An Indian unit that pays too much for what it buys this way and gets too little for what it sells its foreign owner would be guilty of tax evasion. In the BBC’s case, we do not know the items under scrutiny, let alone what patterns a probe may reveal. Nor is it clear how wide the problem is among global operators. What’s known, however, is that compliance has long been a bugbear for multinational companies, which risk falling afoul of the tax code by accident if they don’t watch out. Our rules have such grey zones that hastily apportioned costs for a global digital upgrade could spell trouble, not least because software prices vary vastly and aren’t hard to contest. By law, related-party deals need to be at an “arm’s length", as determined by the “most appropriate" of various calculation methods. The selection set for this ranges from familiar cost-plus and resale price formulae to comparable uncontrolled price, profit split and transactional net margin methods. So, while MNCs are required to keep their accounts compliant, a few discrepancies need not necessarily indicate a plot to siphon funds away from our coffers.