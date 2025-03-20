Only Grok can judge you. It’s scary, and not so smart.
Summary
- Where we stand on matters of history and ideology is increasingly judged by what we post and share online. Now, AI tools of social media platforms are complicating an already delicate situation.
We may want to live by the rather Biblical adage of “only God can judge me", but the truth is that our online persona—curated in the opinions we write online, the posts we reshare, and the people and accounts we follow on social media—is shaping how we are publicly perceived.