Only Grok can judge you. It’s scary, and not so smart.

Naturally, it wasn’t long before X users turned to Grok to get its opinions too and brandishing its answers to buttress their own ideological point of view. For instance, in this post, Grok lists India-based X accounts that it says spread “fake news" in India. Most of these accounts tend to lean to the right and post pro-government views. Soon enough, Grok was prompted to generate a list of left-wing accounts as well.