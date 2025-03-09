Opinion
Gross domestic product: Grossly inadequate as a measure of well-being
Summary
- GDP is a construct that tells us far less about progress than the hoopla around it would suggest. India’s statistical system would fill a big void if it creates a truly useful measure of well-being.
The statistics ministry recently released a bunch of fresh data-sets related to India’s gross domestic product (GDP) across three years, including a guesstimate of expected economic growth for the current year ending on 31 March.
