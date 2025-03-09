Gross domestic product: Grossly inadequate as a measure of well-being

GDP has, thus, become symbolic of the wedge between expert commentary on growth and the larger population’s lived experience. Second, ironically, the dogged pursuit of higher GDP growth is ruinous environmentally, especially when the planet is changing inexorably. Third, GDP falls short of properly measuring economic activity that does not either enter the market or escapes the tax net, such as household work or the many layers of the unorganized sector. Finally, GDP is notoriously blind to changes in human, social and natural capital that the economy draws upon for the manufacture of goods and services.