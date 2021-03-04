Growth calls for an emphasis on our connectivity infrastructure

One of the grants which stand rejected is for maintenance of roads built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). This centrally-funded scheme, started in the year 2000, built all-weather road connectivity to previously unconnected villages. Without functional roads, produce from these smaller settlements was held hostage to residents of the larger settlements which did have connectivity. The Centre guarantees maintenance of PMGSY for the first five years, after which state governments have to take over. Recognizing this, the Thirteenth Finance Commission provided a maintenance grant to states for PMGSY roads, but the Fourteenth did not, on the grounds that it had substantially increased the tax share of states. However, any state government with an eye on the polls will see its way to votes through new infrastructure, rather than through maintenance of a previously built road. Maintenance of infrastructure is the kind of invisible grunt work that loses out in the political sweepstakes to the new and shiny.