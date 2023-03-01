India’s economic expansion continued to moderate in the last quarter of 2022, with gross domestic product growing 4.4% over the same period of 2021, after logging 6.3% and 13.5% increases in the preceding two quarters. The drag-down was manufacturing, with its output contracting 1.1%, although other sectors fared modestly well. A big part of the dipping trajectory is on account of a highly uneven statistical base as India leaves behind the crests and troughs of the pandemic and our recovery from it. But it may also reflect a monetary policy reversal that pushed borrowing costs up over much of last year. Further, exports are taking a hit amid weakening demand overseas as economic conditions worsen globally. With the worst yet to come for the global economy, we could have more pain in store. Retail inflation is back above its target range. If this compels the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to extend its rate-tightening cycle much further, it could pose risks to growth. RBI’s high crude oil price estimate for the year has taken many economists by surprise. If that, rather than a hot “core", is resulting in inflated projections of prices, it might prove costly for the economy’s enlargement.