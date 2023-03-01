Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Opinion / Views /  Growth cool-off

Growth cool-off

1 min read . 01:43 AM IST Livemint
When some Indian leaders in 2010 woke up to the need for policies to nurture domestic manufacturing, ideology forbade the use of the name ‘industrial policy’. Photo: Mint

  • The drag-down was manufacturing, with its output contracting 1.1%, although other sectors fared modestly well

India’s economic expansion continued to moderate in the last quarter of 2022, with gross domestic product growing 4.4% over the same period of 2021, after logging 6.3% and 13.5% increases in the preceding two quarters. The drag-down was manufacturing, with its output contracting 1.1%, although other sectors fared modestly well. A big part of the dipping trajectory is on account of a highly uneven statistical base as India leaves behind the crests and troughs of the pandemic and our recovery from it. But it may also reflect a monetary policy reversal that pushed borrowing costs up over much of last year. Further, exports are taking a hit amid weakening demand overseas as economic conditions worsen globally. With the worst yet to come for the global economy, we could have more pain in store. Retail inflation is back above its target range. If this compels the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to extend its rate-tightening cycle much further, it could pose risks to growth. RBI’s high crude oil price estimate for the year has taken many economists by surprise. If that, rather than a hot “core", is resulting in inflated projections of prices, it might prove costly for the economy’s enlargement.

India’s economic expansion continued to moderate in the last quarter of 2022, with gross domestic product growing 4.4% over the same period of 2021, after logging 6.3% and 13.5% increases in the preceding two quarters. The drag-down was manufacturing, with its output contracting 1.1%, although other sectors fared modestly well. A big part of the dipping trajectory is on account of a highly uneven statistical base as India leaves behind the crests and troughs of the pandemic and our recovery from it. But it may also reflect a monetary policy reversal that pushed borrowing costs up over much of last year. Further, exports are taking a hit amid weakening demand overseas as economic conditions worsen globally. With the worst yet to come for the global economy, we could have more pain in store. Retail inflation is back above its target range. If this compels the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to extend its rate-tightening cycle much further, it could pose risks to growth. RBI’s high crude oil price estimate for the year has taken many economists by surprise. If that, rather than a hot “core", is resulting in inflated projections of prices, it might prove costly for the economy’s enlargement.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP