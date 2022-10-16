The International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook projects India’s economy as the third largest among national economies by 2027-28, with only America’s and China’s ahead. Working in our favour are relatively reassuring macro fundamentals. While some strains this year are apparent on our external balances and price stability is yet to be regained, the likelihood of a major crisis unfolding is rather low, given our reserve back-ups. Plus, economic growth is expected to exceed that in other large economies both this year and next. A global recession will have a harsh impact, which is why our output numbers have lately been revised downwards by forecasters, but a mild slump would still make India stand out. A bright showing, though, could get marred if doubts continue to attend our performance on other indicators of development. On hunger, for example, while the government has dismissed a global report that calls India’s situation “grim" as being “disconnected from reality", we should study whether the spoils of growth have begun to spread even more unevenly than before. Economic expansion, after all, isn’t an end in itself. It must serve everyone.